Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Returns in 2025 with Exciting Lineup and Dates

Get ready, rodeo enthusiasts! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is gearing up for its 93rd edition, and the dates have just been announced for the much-anticipated event. Set to run from Tuesday, March 4 to Sunday, March 23, the 2025 Houston rodeo promises weeks of thrilling entertainment and cultural celebration.

Of particular note, the opening date of the rodeo coincides with Mardi Gras 2025, presenting a unique opportunity for festival organizers to infuse the event with vibrant zydeco music during its renowned concert series. Adding to the excitement, the Rodeo Run and Parade are scheduled for Saturday, March 1, kicking off the festivities with enthusiasm, while the barbecue cookoff will also take place over the same weekend.

While the lineup of performers is yet to be announced, rodeo aficionados can expect the customary unveiling of the concert roster in January, a few months before the festival commences. Additionally, in recent years, organizers have teased audiences with a genre calendar typically released in November, offering a glimpse into the diverse musical acts set to grace the stage.

Reflecting on the success of the 2024 Livestock Show and Rodeo, which marked a triumphant return following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are eager to build upon its achievements. With attendance rivaling the numbers seen in 2017, it emerged as the second-best attended rodeo since the festival began tracking admissions in 2016.

The 2024 edition also saw several notable records, including the sale of the most expensive steer ever at $1 million, a record-breaking turnout for the cookoff with 234,456 attendees, and the exhilarating success of two sold-out concerts. Los Tigres Del Norte reclaimed their title for the best-attended concert on Sunday, March 10, drawing 75,595 fans on Go Tejano Day. This record was later surpassed by the Jonas Brothers, who captivated audiences with over 75,600 tickets sold for their performance on March 15, despite adverse weather conditions leading to the temporary closure of the festival’s midway.