Houston kicks off summer pool season announcing pool schedules and safety tips

By Edward Saenz

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and HPARD Director Kenneth Allen kicked off the summer pool season at the Alief Aquatic Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The event kicked off with the Mayor and Fire Chief Samuel Pena talking about out pool safety for the summer and announcing the urgent hiring of more life guards before kids from the Alief community got to jump in the pool!

The updated pool schedule began on June 8, 2024, with pools opening on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pool Locations:

– Agnes Moffit, 10645 Hammerly Blvd.

– Cloverland, 3801 Hickok Ln

– Emancipation, 3018 Emancipation

– Lincoln, 979 Grenshaw St.

– Love, 1000 West 12th Street

– North Wayside, 9551 N. Wayside

– Sharpstown, 6855-A Harbor Town Dr.

– Westbury, 10605 Mullins Dr.

– Wilson Memorial, 100 Gilpin

– Alief, 11903 Bellaire Blvd

– Greenwood, 602 Beresford St.

– MacGregor, 5225 Calhoun Rd.

– Mason, 541 South 75th St.

– Schwartz, 8203 Vogue Ln.

– Stude, 1031 Stude St.

– Sunnyside, 3502 Bellfort St

– TC Jester, 4205 T.C. Jester Blvd.

– Townwood, 3402 Simsbrook Dr.

HPARD will continue to open more pools as lifeguards are hired and trained.