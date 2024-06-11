Hunter Biden Convicted on Felony Gun Charges

Wilmington, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors argued that the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Biden displayed little emotion as the verdict was read after just three hours of jury deliberations over two days. He briefly hugged his attorneys, smiled faintly, and kissed his wife, Melissa, before leaving the courtroom with her.

Shortly after the verdict, President Joe Biden issued a statement accepting the outcome and affirming his respect for the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

Key Details of Hunter Biden’s Conviction:

Charges : Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely stating on the application that he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days.

: Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely stating on the application that he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days. Witnesses : Testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend revealed evidence of his drug use, including crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

: Testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend revealed evidence of his drug use, including crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Next Steps: Sentencing by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika has not been scheduled. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, although first-time offenders rarely receive the maximum sentence, and it remains uncertain whether he will serve any time behind bars.

This conviction places both Hunter Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the president’s chief political rival, in the spotlight, as both have now faced legal battles in an election year dominated by courtroom drama as much as campaign events.

Special counsel David Weiss, who led the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, emphasized the importance of accountability, stating, “No one in this country is above the law.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, indicated plans to appeal, vowing to “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available.” In a written statement, Hunter Biden expressed his disappointment with the verdict but gratitude for the support from his family and friends.

The announcement of the verdict was swift. First lady Jill Biden and other family members, who had attended much of the trial, were not present in the courtroom when the decision was read. After the verdict, Hunter Biden left the courthouse holding hands with the first lady and his wife. They did not speak to reporters and departed in waiting SUVs.