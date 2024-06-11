Supreme Court Justices Secretly Recorded: Alito and Roberts on Polarization and Religion

Washington, D.C. – New audio recordings that surfaced on social media have revealed candid remarks from Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts on the country’s polarization and the role of religion in society. The recordings were made by liberal documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor, who posed as a Catholic conservative at an annual dinner earlier this month.

In the recordings, Justice Alito is heard expressing a desire to return the country “to a place of godliness” and remarked that “one side or the other is going to win” regarding the nation’s polarized political climate. Chief Justice Roberts, when questioned about whether the court should lead America “toward a more moral path,” responded that “the role for the court is deciding the cases.”

The release of these recordings has intensified scrutiny over Justice Alito’s impartiality, particularly given his controversial statements and the critical rulings expected from the Supreme Court later this month on issues such as abortion, gun rights, and former President Trump’s immunity claims.

Lauren Windsor, who is known for her confrontational style with high-profile conservatives, defended her covert recordings. She stated that the Supreme Court operates “shrouded in secrecy” and emphasized the need for accountability from the justices.

These revelations come at a time when public confidence in the Supreme Court is already strained, raising further questions about the objectivity and transparency of its members as they deliberate on significant and potentially life-altering cases.