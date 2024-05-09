Harris County commissioners establish Early Childhood Resiliency Fund with $6.2 Million ARPA Investment

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Harris County, TX (May 7, 2024) — The Harris County Commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday, $6.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to launch the Early Childhood Resiliency Fund. This initiative aims to enhance early intervention services for children and families affected by domestic violence.

The decision follows concerning statistics from 2022, where Harris County recorded high rates of intimate partner homicides, prompting a focus on addressing the developmental impacts of trauma on children. The University of Houston’s Institute for Research on Women, Gender, and Sexuality highlighted the doubling of intimate partner violence homicides in the county between 2019 and 2022.

“Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence — especially our children,” Harris County Precint 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said in a statement.

“We must support all victims and ensure they have access to care that will promote healing and reduce risks of trauma-related challenges. Through the Early Childhood Resiliency Fund, we can help end the cycle of abuse.”

Children exposed to domestic violence are at heightened risk of mental health challenges like depression and anxiety. The program’s objective is to mitigate these risks by providing timely support and interventions.

The Harris County Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity will lead the fund in collaboration with the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council

The fund, overseen by DEEO, will allocate over $5 million to local domestic service providers for developmental and therapeutic services for affected children. The remainder will cover administrative costs for HCDVCC.

Barbie Brashear, Executive Director of HCDVCC, expressed gratitude for the funding’s potential to support innovative approaches in addressing family trauma. The grant program will prioritize organizations offering shelter, housing, and non-residential services for victims.

“This funding will provide opportunities for local nonprofits who are under-resourced to meet the demand for services to employ new and innovative efforts to support families and children in ways that will improve long-term outcomes and restore hope and resiliency,” Brashear said in a statement.

“We hope that this will serve as a model for our community. We thank Harris County Commissioners for their leadership, and we are honored to partner with the Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity to make a difference.”

Applications for grants are anticipated to open later in 2024, with HCDVCC expected to commence grant awards by early 2025. For more information and updates, interested parties can visit the websites of HCDVCC and DEEO.