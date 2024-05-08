H-Town Blue: The Color That Defines Houston’s Spirit

By Michael Esparza

The light blue color, known as Columbia Blue, has a rich history in Houston that extends beyond its association with the Houston Oilers. This color has been a significant part of Houston’s identity for over a century, symbolizing the city’s heritage and its foundational industries. The city’s flag, adopted in 1915, prominently features light blue, representing the city’s heritage and its foundational industries, such as the locomotive and the plow, which are depicted in the city seal. This early adoption of light blue in the city’s flag underscores its historical and cultural importance, predating the establishment of the Houston Oilers in 1960.

The Houston Oilers, established in 1960, adopted Columbia Blue as their primary color, a decision influenced by the team’s owner, Bud Adams, who had a personal affinity for the color due to his connections with the University of Kansas. This choice not only set the Oilers apart in the American Football League but also began a tradition of light blue in Houston sports.

Following the relocation of the Oilers to Tennessee in 1996, the legacy of Columbia Blue continued in Houston through the Texans, the city’s current NFL team. The Texans have incorporated a similar shade, known as H-Town Blue, into their uniforms and branding. Despite the Tennessee Titans holding the intellectual property rights to the Oilers’ trademarks, the Texans’ move to honor the city’s sports history and reinforce the color’s significance as a symbol of Houston’s identity demonstrates the enduring connection to the color.

The University of Houston has also played a pivotal role in maintaining the color’s relevance in the city. Despite facing legal challenges from the NFL, which issued a cease-and-desist letter over the use of a similar shade of blue in their uniforms, the university stood firm. They informed the league of their intention to continue using the color, highlighting the city’s historical ties to it and challenging the notion that the NFL could monopolize a color deeply embedded in Houston’s culture. This defiance underscores the broader community’s attachment to the color and its significance beyond the realm of professional sports.

The color’s cultural impact is evident in other aspects of Houston’s life, such as the Houston Police Department’s historical use of light blue for their squad cars. This further cements the color’s place in the city’s cultural landscape, beyond its sports teams.

In essence, H-Town Blue, as it is now known, transcends its origins with the Houston Oilers to embody Houston’s history, pride, and community spirit. It represents a unifying symbol for the city, reflecting its past achievements and aspirations for the future. So, no Titans fans Houston is not stealing your “colors”, it’s a part of our city’s history.