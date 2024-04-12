FugitiveFriday – April 12, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 11, 2024 at 12:00 pm.
|JUNIORS ALEXIS ALVARADO MARTINEZW/M 03-06-93 5’04”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1785438
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LISA MICHELLE CARMICHAELW/F 01-04-77 5’10”/140 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1859871, 1584909, 1583079, 1587969
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
ESCAPE-WHILE ARR/CONF-FELONY
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ARNOLDO CU CHAMAW/M 04-02-88 5’04”/140 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1838090
DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JATERELL KELON FISHERB/M 09-23-82 5’09”/200 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1779743, 1854055
FELON POSS WPN
AGG ROBBERY-DEADLY WPN
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LATOYSHA MONIQUE KILPATRICKB/F 02-05-98 5’09”/215 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1846579
CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TERESA ANN LESTERW/F 03-17-73 5’05”/125 Lbs. Blk/Haz
Warrant #: 1861180
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO < 5 – E
Last known location: Houston Texas
|PATSY LUNAW/F 01-30-64 5’00”/135 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1860834
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ALEX PAUL RITCHIEW/M 12-09-98 5’11”/155 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1783430
RETALIATION
Last known location: La Marque Texas
|SHEALYN MONAE TOLERB/F 01-07-99 5’06”/115 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1847592
MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JEFFERY DONNELL WILLIAMSB/M 11-10-85 5’08”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1862298
TAMPER W/ELECTRONIC MONITOR DEVICE ON SUPERVISION
Last known location: Spring Texas