FugitiveFriday – April 12, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 11, 2024 at 12:00 pm.

JUNIORS ALEXIS ALVARADO MARTINEZW/M 03-06-93 5’04”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1785438

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

Last known location: Houston Texas

LISA MICHELLE CARMICHAELW/F 01-04-77 5’10”/140 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1859871, 1584909, 1583079, 1587969

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

ESCAPE-WHILE ARR/CONF-FELONY

THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Last known location: Houston Texas

ARNOLDO CU CHAMAW/M 04-02-88 5’04”/140 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1838090

DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas

JATERELL KELON FISHERB/M 09-23-82 5’09”/200 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1779743, 1854055

FELON POSS WPN

AGG ROBBERY-DEADLY WPN

Last known location: Houston Texas

LATOYSHA MONIQUE KILPATRICKB/F 02-05-98 5’09”/215 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1846579

CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

Last known location: Houston Texas

TERESA ANN LESTERW/F 03-17-73 5’05”/125 Lbs. Blk/Haz

Warrant #: 1861180

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO < 5 – E

Last known location: Houston Texas

PATSY LUNAW/F 01-30-64 5’00”/135 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1860834

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Houston Texas

ALEX PAUL RITCHIEW/M 12-09-98 5’11”/155 Lbs. Bro/Blu

Warrant #: 1783430

RETALIATION

Last known location: La Marque Texas

SHEALYN MONAE TOLERB/F 01-07-99 5’06”/115 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1847592

MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION

Last known location: Houston Texas