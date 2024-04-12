At least 16 injured after stolen 18-wheeler intentionally crashes into Texas DPS office

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) — Texas Department of Public Safety officials are reporting at least 16 injuries after they say a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into one of their offices on Friday.

According to officials from Texas DPS – Southeast Texas Region, the vehicle intentionally ran into the Brenham DPS Office at about 10:41 a.m.

State officials are expected to give an update during a scheduled 2 p.m. news conference, which you can watch on ABC13’s 24/7 live stream channel in the video player above.

SkyEye video shows extensive damage to the front of the office and 18-wheeler.

Of the more than a dozen people injured, DPS said three were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected driver of the 18-wheeler was arrested at the scene and refused treatment, officials said.

Authorities said there was no further threat to the community.

#Breaking – A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries.



PIO is headed to the scene.



Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area.



Updates will be provided here. — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

We can confirm that the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. A suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the community.



Additional resources are en route to assist.



Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/i1ur36ZcaM — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough shared a post on Facebook, saying, in part, “Pray for our Texas DPS as they’re experiencing a mass casualty incident in Brenham with a major vehicle accident at their office. No word on injuries at this time.

Update: I have been briefed and this incident was intentional and done by the suspect who was denied a CDL yesterday. He returned today with intent to harm.

Continued prayers for the DPS staff, troopers and civilians affected.”

No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

“Dara and I are praying for the injured and all those impacted,” Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Investigators advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation into the crash continues.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.