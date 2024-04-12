Houston Astros’ Pitcher Hunter Brown Faces Tough Outing Amidst Team’s Struggles

Following a disappointing performance by Houston Astros’ pitcher Hunter Brown in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon, questions arise about the team’s pitching depth amidst recent challenges.

Called upon to alleviate a string of poor outings from starting pitchers, including rookie Spencer Arrighetti’s struggles on Wednesday and Blair Henley’s nightmare start on Monday, Brown faced immense pressure. Unfortunately, he faltered, allowing a staggering 11 hits and nine earned runs, including a two-run homer from rising star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

This marks the second consecutive disappointing outing for Brown in the 2024 season, following a rough start in Arlington where he conceded five earned runs in just three innings. Despite possessing significant talent, including a high-90s fastball and strong offspeed offerings, control issues plagued Brown once again.

While catcher Yainer Diaz provided a glimmer of hope with a solo home run, the Astros ultimately succumbed to the Royals 13-3. With a record of 4-10, the team faces a crucial series against the Texas Rangers at home, starting Friday evening. Manager Joe Espada’s squad looks to bounce back from recent setbacks and regain momentum in the competitive AL West division