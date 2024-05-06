Isolated showers possible Monday, however, the flash flood threat is over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The flash flood and severe weather threat is gone as drier weather finally begins to settle in.

The sky will remain mostly cloudy Monday morning as temperatures will hover in the low-mid 70s. A couple of sprinkles are possible Monday, so we’ll keep a 20% chance for rain, though heavy rain is not expected. We should see a mix of sun and clouds and a southerly breeze for Monday with average high temperatures in the mid 80s.

What’s the flood outlook for this week?

After multiple rounds of heavy rainfall last week, we are also closely monitoring some of our creeks and rivers heading into flood stages – some into the major flood stage – as that extra water in some of our northern lakes and rivers makes its way down to the south. Moderate to major flooding is still expected along the Trinity River, from Lake Livingston to Liberty County. As for the San Jacinto, most locations in Montgomery County are beginning to see a slow recede. For the San Jacinto in Harris County around Lake Houston, water levels will remain in moderate to major flood stage over the next two days as the water slowly recedes. New this week though, portions of the Brazos River in Fort Bend and Waller Counties, areas that have not seen flooding yet but could later this week as water levels are projected to reach minor flood stage. Then areas that are cresting or rising could see floodwaters get higher over the next few days. It will definitely be something the ABC13 Weather Team will be monitoring closely.

What about these hot temperatures?

Houston could see its first 90-degree day of the year this week on Tuesday, then repeated on Wednesday too. And that’s not unheard of as many record high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 90s. That being said, get ready for a taste of summer this week!

Are there any more cool fronts coming ahead of summer?

We have one penciled in for Friday! This one looks more and more like the real deal, and it could bring a delightful drop in the humidity with pleasant temperatures for Mother’s Day weekend.

