Democratic Lawmakers Introduce Bill to End Texas’ Energy Isolation, Improve Reliability, and Cut Costs

In a bold move aimed at enhancing energy reliability and mitigating consumer costs, two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives are set to unveil a groundbreaking piece of legislation. Representatives Greg Casar of Texas’ 35th Congressional District and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York will introduce the “Connect the Grid Act,” signaling a pivotal step towards integrating Texas’ energy network with the broader U.S. electric grids.

The proposed legislation mandates the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to establish connections with the nation’s major electric grids. The lawmakers emphasized that this integration would not only lead to significant cost savings for Texans but also ensure resilience against weather-related emergencies, consequently advancing national climate objectives through leveraging Texas’ burgeoning clean energy sector.

Addressing the media during a press conference outside the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Representative Casar referred to the devastating winter storm of February 2021, highlighting the preventable loss of power affecting over 10 million Texans and resulting in numerous fatalities. Standing alongside a coalition of fellow Representatives including Ocasio-Cortez, Sheila Jackson Lee, Troy A. Carter, and Emanuel Cleaver II, Casar underscored the urgency of the “Connect the Grid Act” in averting future crises and bolstering climate resilience nationwide.

“With the Connect the Grid Act we filed today, we know that we can prevent blackouts, save billions of dollars, and fight the climate crisis across this country,” declared Casar, unveiling the bill on the third anniversary of the winter storm.

Central to the bill’s provisions is the placement of ERCOT under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), alongside a directive for the Energy Department and FERC to conduct a comprehensive study on the potential benefits of integrating the power grid with Mexico. Casar pointed out that cities like El Paso and Beaumont, which possess interstate connections, were spared the brunt of the blackouts during the 2021 winter storm.

Echoing Casar’s sentiments, Representative Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the disproportionate impact of the storm on vulnerable communities, attributing the crisis not merely to climatic factors but also to systemic deficiencies and lack of leadership, denouncing what she described as “greed.”

While ERCOT declined to comment on the legislation, citing ongoing proceedings led by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the organization expressed openness to exploring proposals for interconnecting ERCOT with other regions.

Texas’ insulated energy grid has come under intense scrutiny following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, which left millions without essential utilities for days amid sub-freezing temperatures. The aftermath prompted a wave of legislative efforts within Texas aimed at fortifying the grid’s reliability.

With ERCOT serving over 26 million people and managing 90 percent of the state’s electric load, the organization plays a pivotal role in maintaining energy stability across Texas. As of 2023, ERCOT’s energy mix comprised 45 percent natural gas, 24 percent wind, 14 percent coal, 9 percent nuclear, and 8 percent from other sources, underscoring the significance of its operations in the state’s energy landscape.