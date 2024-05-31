CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON FUGITIVE FRIDAY

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications. Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.



All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

JEREMIAH TRE VON COOPER B/M 08-03-98 5’10”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1765721, 1765722, 1855064

MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K

MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION

THEFT FROM PERSON/ELDERLY

Last known location: Galveston Texas

BRIAN ANTONIO FLORES W/M 12-06-00 5’06”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1859658, 1868486

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Houston Texas

SHARITA JONES B/F 11-06-00 5’04”/120 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1860844, 1860845

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x2

Last known location: Houston Texas

KAYLA MICHELLE MATTHEWS W/F 06-09-91 5’08”/130 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1866092, 1858188, 1858189, 1859383, 1859384

FORGERY

TAMP GOV REC LIC/SEAL/DEFR/HRM

FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR

TAMPER GOVT RECORD

FLSE STMNT OBTAIN CREDIT $2500

Last known location: Cypress Texas

CHRISTOPHER JOHN MURPHY

W/M 02-26-74 5’07”/180 Lbs. Bln/Grn

Warrant #: 1860630, 1684185, 1684186, 1684187, 1684188

SEX OFFENDER DUTY REG LIFE/ANN

POSS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY x4

Last known location: La Porte Texas

DELTON DEMETRIUS POLK aka HOLLIS ERROL HAYES B/M 03-12-64 5’07”/190 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1862829

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

JAKISHA NIKAY WELLS B/F 03-19-95 5’07”/166 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1672305

PROB VIOL ENDANGERING A CHILD

Last known location: Houston Texas