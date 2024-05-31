CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON FUGITIVE FRIDAY

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications. Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
JEREMIAH TRE VON COOPER
B/M
08-03-98 5’10”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1765721, 1765722, 1855064
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION
THEFT FROM PERSON/ELDERLY
Last known location: Galveston Texas
BRIAN ANTONIO FLORES
W/M 12-06-00 5’06”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1859658, 1868486
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Houston Texas
SHARITA JONES
B/F 11-06-00 5’04”/120 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1860844, 1860845
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x2
Last known location: Houston Texas
KAYLA MICHELLE MATTHEWS
W/F 06-09-91 5’08”/130 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1866092, 1858188, 1858189, 1859383, 1859384
FORGERY
TAMP GOV REC LIC/SEAL/DEFR/HRM
FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR
TAMPER GOVT RECORD
FLSE STMNT OBTAIN CREDIT $2500
Last known location: Cypress Texas
CHRISTOPHER JOHN MURPHY
W/M 02-26-74 5’07”/180 Lbs. Bln/Grn
Warrant #: 1860630, 1684185, 1684186, 1684187, 1684188
SEX OFFENDER DUTY REG LIFE/ANN
POSS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY x4
Last known location: La Porte Texas
DELTON DEMETRIUS POLK
aka HOLLIS ERROL HAYES
B/M 03-12-64 5’07”/190 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1862829
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
JAKISHA NIKAY WELLS
B/F 03-19-95 5’07”/166 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1672305
PROB VIOL ENDANGERING A CHILD
Last known location: Houston Texas
WESLLEY WILBURN
W/M 11-03-88 5’10”/190 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1753080
PROB VIOL INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY
Last known location: Highlands Texas