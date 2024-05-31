Friday is an ABC13 Weather Alert Day, severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Friday is an ABC13 Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail, a brief isolated tornado and heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 am Friday for most of southeast Texas.

The lull in thunderstorm activity overnight will allow our atmosphere to recharge by morning. We anticipate a strong line of heavy rain and storms will move in from the northwest and impact drivers for the morning commute.

Another round of storms will be possible by the afternoon, but may not be as strong as the atmosphere will not be as unstable dues to the morning storms.

Could we see more rain this weekend?

The most likely day to get strong storms this weekend is Saturday. Saturday afternoon and evening appears to be the stormiest time period. We should see fewer storms Sunday and beyond.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. What you need to know is that NOAA released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week. They are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.