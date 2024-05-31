Rain clearing away, another round of storms this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — After a very active morning, things are quieting down for most this afternoon. The remainder of the day carries just a 20% chance of storms, most of us will stay dry through the afternoon and evening with fairly comfortable temperatures.

Could we see more rain this weekend?

The most likely day to get strong storms this weekend is Saturday. Saturday afternoon and evening appears to be the stormiest time period. We should see fewer storms Sunday and beyond.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

For starters, tune in to our ABC13 Hurricane Special Saturday at 6:30 PM!

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. What you need to know is that NOAA released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week. They are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

13 ALERT RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.