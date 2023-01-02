C.J. Stroud Makes NFL History, Clinches Offensive Rookie of the Year Award for Houston Texans

In a historic feat for both himself and the Houston Texans franchise, C.J. Stroud has secured the coveted NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year title, marking the first time a Texans player has clinched the honor in the team’s history. Stroud’s remarkable rookie campaign saw him lead the Texans to an impressive 11-6 record and clinch the AFC South division title.

The significance of Stroud’s impact becomes even more apparent when considering the Texans’ recent struggles. Prior to Stroud’s arrival, the team had managed only a combined number of victories over three seasons, highlighting the transformative effect the rookie quarterback had on the squad.

Teaming up with rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud formed a formidable partnership that propelled the Texans to success rarely seen in rookie duos. Their playoff victory marked only the third time since 1950 that a rookie quarterback-head coach pair had achieved such a feat, echoing the accomplishments of notable pairs like Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh in 2008 and Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan in 2009.

Statistically, Stroud’s prowess was undeniable. Completing an impressive 63.9% of his passes, he amassed 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and a mere five interceptions, boasting a stellar 100.8 passer rating. Leading the NFL in pass yards per game with 273.8 and maintaining the lowest interception rate at just 1.0%, Stroud’s impact on the field was unmatched.

As the highest-drafted rookie quarterback to clinch a playoff victory, Stroud’s passing yards ranked third all-time among rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. He joined an elite group of quarterbacks by leading the league in pass yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio, a feat achieved only twice in the past 50 seasons by Joe Montana in 1989 and Tom Brady in 2007.

Moreover, Stroud’s performance against winning teams set a new standard in NFL history, boasting a remarkable touchdown-to-interception ratio of 21 to 2, unparalleled in its efficiency.

Adding to his accolades, Stroud was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and AFC Player of the Month in November, an achievement shared by only a select few rookies in league history.

Ultimately, Stroud’s exceptional contributions propelled the Texans to their first division title since 2019, cementing his status as one of the most impactful rookie quarterbacks in NFL history.