Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm.
JUNIOR ADALID MONTOYA ALVAREZ
W/M 08-16-75 5’11”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1719158
PROB VIOL SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/DEVIATE
Last known location: Houston Texas
EMILY JEAN HAMMACK
W/F 11-11-00 5’02”/144 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1860684, 1860682
ENGAGING IN ORG CRIM ACTIVITY
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
Last known location: Houston Texas
BILLY CHARLES FRANKLIN
B/M 08-16-88 6’01”/171 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1642506, 1609148
PROB VIOL THEFT PROP <$300K ATM
BURGLARY OF A BUILDING
Last known location: Dallas Texas
CASEY JAMES HARRIS
W/M 02-02-86 5’10”/180 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1860690, 1838836, 1838837
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
THFT MAT ALUM/BRNZ/COPPR/BRASS
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Spring Texas
SHAWN NICOLE LEE
B/F 01-29-77 5’05”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1860811
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas
TROY UNDRAY LEBLANCE JR
B/M 04-13-93 5’10”/245 Lbs. Bld/Brn
Warrant #: 1814945, 1814946, 1815040
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO -10-49
BURG OF VEHICLE W/2 OR MORE CO
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Houston Texas
KRISTY ANN MAYUER aka KRISTY ANN KITTINGER
W/F 12-09-81 5’02”/180 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1845407
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Last known location: Houston Texas
LORETTA NORWOOD
B/F 06-01-00 5’03”/97 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1861165
ABANDON CHILD W/O INT RETURN
Last known location: Houston Texas
MAGAN DANIELLE SHEPPEARD
W/F 07-23-95 5’02”/155 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1855256
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Dayton Texas
DAMION DOUGLAS TARBERT
W/M 11-26-00 6’02”/150 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1861213
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Cypress Texas
