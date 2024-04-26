Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

JUNIOR ADALID MONTOYA ALVAREZ W/M 08-16-75 5’11”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1719158

PROB VIOL SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/DEVIATE

Last known location: Houston Texas EMILY JEAN HAMMACK W/F 11-11-00 5’02”/144 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1860684, 1860682

ENGAGING IN ORG CRIM ACTIVITY

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5

Last known location: Houston Texas BILLY CHARLES FRANKLIN B/M 08-16-88 6’01”/171 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1642506, 1609148

PROB VIOL THEFT PROP <$300K ATM

BURGLARY OF A BUILDING

Last known location: Dallas Texas CASEY JAMES HARRIS W/M 02-02-86 5’10”/180 Lbs. Bro/Blu

Warrant #: 1860690, 1838836, 1838837

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

THFT MAT ALUM/BRNZ/COPPR/BRASS

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Spring Texas SHAWN NICOLE LEE B/F 01-29-77 5’05”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1860811

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Houston Texas TROY UNDRAY LEBLANCE JR B/M 04-13-93 5’10”/245 Lbs. Bld/Brn

Warrant #: 1814945, 1814946, 1815040

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO -10-49

BURG OF VEHICLE W/2 OR MORE CO

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Last known location: Houston Texas KRISTY ANN MAYUER aka KRISTY ANN KITTINGER W/F 12-09-81 5’02”/180 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1845407

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Last known location: Houston Texas LORETTA NORWOOD B/F 06-01-00 5’03”/97 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1861165

ABANDON CHILD W/O INT RETURN

Last known location: Houston Texas MAGAN DANIELLE SHEPPEARD W/F 07-23-95 5’02”/155 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1855256

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Last known location: Dayton Texas DAMION DOUGLAS TARBERT W/M 11-26-00 6’02”/150 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1861213

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Cypress Texas

