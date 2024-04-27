Texans bolster defense with pick in final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, reunites Stroud with former TE

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) — Today is the day! The Houston Texans prepare to make their selections on Saturday, which is day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Texans hold the 127th, 188th, 189th, 238th, and 247th picks between Rounds 4 and 7.

In a familiar move from last year’s draft, the Texans traded up AGAIN from the Philadelphia Eagles and acquired the 123rd pick. With the trade, the Texans selected Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, reuniting him with quarterback CJ Stroud.

WHO DO THEY HAVE SO FAR?

Houston has already made strides in the past two days after not owning any first-round picks when the draft commenced on Thursday.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter was the No. 42 overall pick by the Houston Texans. The 21-year-old played for Georgia and won two national titles.

Coming in at the 59th pick, Houston took Notre Dame’s offensive tackle Blake Fisher.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Texans acquired the No. 78 overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Houston’s 86th and 123rd pick. Houston then selected USC safety Calen Bullock with the 78th overall pick.

With the 188th pick, Houston took linebacker Jamal Hill from Oregon.

The Texans traded pick 189 to the Lions.

For the Texans’ last round 6 pick, they selected running back Jawhar Jordan from Louisville.

Jaws by the numbers 😤 pic.twitter.com/zxg6fSveZ6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 27, 2024

Coming in at the 238th pick in round 7, Houston picks defensive end Solomon Byrd from USC.

Adding to the squad 🫡 pic.twitter.com/w4kXh738CX — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 27, 2024

Watch the fast-paced fourth through seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday starting at 11 a.m on ABC13.

