13 Traffic Alert: Alternative routes around Ironman race road closures and Fort Bend Co. gridlock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) — Residents and commuters in Fort Bend County and the Woodlands are urged to prepare for possible gridlock as the Ironman triathlon closes key routes this weekend.

The southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road and the westbound airport connector are scheduled to close at 2 a.m. on Saturday and reopen at 6 p.m.

Drivers can use the North Freeway to avoid these affected areas and reach their destinations with minimal delay.

Elsewhere, in Fort Bend County, the north and southbound feeder lanes of the Grand Parkway at Highland Knolls will close at 7:30 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The main lanes of the Grand Parkway will stay open.

The Fort Bend County closure is not related to the Ironman race.

Report A Correction Or Typo

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.