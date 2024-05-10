Lower humidity for Friday and most of Saturday until storms return Mother’s Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A weak cool front moves through Friday morning. You can expect a delightful drop in the humidity for Friday and most of Saturday.

Highs will still warm into the 80s, but morning lows will be closer to seasonal averages in the mid-60s. Unfortunately, the drier air won’t stick around for the entire weekend, and by Saturday evening, rain could be returning to Southeast Texas.

The smoky haze from Mexico and Central America will continue to reduce the air quality.

Is Mother’s Day going to be a washout?

It’s possible, but confidence in the details remains low at this time. The weather pattern will feature a slow-moving upper air storm interacting with a warm front moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, so there is the potential for both heavy rainfall and severe weather. If you have any outdoor plans for Mother’s Day, you might want to draw up a plan B just in case while we sort out the details.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.