Boeing’s 1st astronaut flight halted at the last minute

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — A last-minute issue stopped Saturday’s launch countdown for Boeing’s first astronaut flight.

Two NASA astronauts were secured in the company’s Starliner capsule and ready for liftoff when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds.

With only a split second window for liftoff Saturday afternoon, there was no time to resolve the issue, leading to the mission being called off.

The launch had already been postponed for leak checks and rocket repairs.

NASA seeks a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for the past four years.