Another chance for scattered storms Sunday… some strong

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It was a stormy morning and afternoon in SE Texas but we are drying out heading into Saturday evening. We will be keeping a close eye on new development out in West Texas that could potentially impact us late tonight into early Sunday. It does look like the more likely scenario though is that it will miss us and dive more to the south. Tomorrow will be another day where scattered showers and storms will be at play. Some storms could have the potential to become strong to severe with winds around 60 mph being the main threat. Isolated large hail near quarter size and an isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out but those threats are low.

High pressure starts to build back in next week lowering our rain chances.

Could we see more rain this weekend?

It’s possible we could see more scattered showers and storms Sunday. An few storms could become strong to severe. Coverage shouldn’t be as high as what we saw Saturday.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

For starters, tune in to our ABC13 Hurricane Special Saturday at 6:30 PM!

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. What you need to know is that NOAA released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week. They are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

