Jennifer Lopez cancels her Live tour

Jennifer Lopez’s summer “This Is Me…Live” tour has been canceled.

The news was announced Friday via the “On the Floor” singer’s “On the JLo” blog and newsletter with a message stating: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” the statement continued. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Live Nation representatives stated that Lopez “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The company also noted that those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded and no further action is needed, while those who purchased via third-party resale sites should reach out to their point of purchase.

Lopez’s “This Is Me…Live” tour was set to run from June through August in support of her latest album, “This Is Me… Now,” which was released in February.