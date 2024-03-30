Biden Faces Backlash for Proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday

President Joe Biden has ignited a firestorm of controversy among conservatives on social media after officially designating Sunday, March 31, as Transgender Day of Visibility, coinciding with Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility, established on March 31, 2009, aims to honor transgender individuals and raise awareness about the discrimination they confront. This year, Biden’s proclamation of the day happening on Easter Sunday has stirred considerable debate.

Typically, Easter falls between March 22 and April 25 each year, celebrated on the first Sunday following the full moon after the spring equinox.

The White House released a statement on Friday affirming March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. While the date for this annual event was already set, the announcement serves as a symbolic gesture from the Biden administration to recognize and support the transgender community.

In his proclamation, President Biden conveyed a message of inclusivity, stating, “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”

However, reactions from conservative figures were swift and vehement. Karoline Leavitt, former President Donald Trump’s national press secretary, condemned Biden’s proclamation as “appalling and insulting,” accusing the administration of launching an “assault on the Christian faith.”

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only—the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Leavitt asserted.

Similarly, responses on social media platforms reflected a range of sentiments. Aaron Rupar, a journalist, criticized the association of Christianity with bigotry, while Donald Trump Jr. accused the left of promoting transgender visibility over religious observance.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, denounced the proclamation as a betrayal of Easter’s central theme, asserting that it undermines “sacred truth and tradition.”

Conservative commentators such as Charlie Kirk, Benny Johnson, and Sara Gonzales expressed outrage over what they perceived as a disregard for Christian values and traditions.

The controversy surrounding Biden’s proclamation underscores the deep cultural and ideological divides within American society, with discussions extending beyond political rhetoric to fundamental questions of identity, faith, and inclusivity. As the nation grapples with these issues, the clash between differing worldviews is likely to persist as a defining feature of its political landscape.