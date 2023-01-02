Army-Navy Game Moves to New England for the First Time

In a groundbreaking development for the renowned Army vs. Navy football rivalry, the annual matchup will unfold in New England for the first time in its storied history.

Traditionally held in Philadelphia, the 2022 edition took place at the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field. However, this season marks the commencement of a four-year rotation among different stadiums before the game returns to Philadelphia in 2027.

The 2023 Army-Navy Game is scheduled to be held at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, marking the eighth state to host this iconic clash. Out of the 123 previous matchups, an overwhelming 90 have been hosted in Philadelphia, a strategic location due to its proximity to Annapolis, Maryland (125 miles), and West Point, New York (142 miles).

The shift to Massachusetts provides a slight advantage to the Army, given that Gillette Stadium is only 209 miles away from West Point, compared to the 414 miles from Annapolis.

Key Details about the Army vs. Navy Game in 2023:

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

The Army-Navy game in 2023 will take place in Foxborough, Massachusetts, deviating from its traditional venue. Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, will host this historic rivalry.

Stadium Details: Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 64,628

Gillette Stadium, with a seating capacity of 64,628, will host the Army vs. Navy game for the first time. Notably, this stadium has approximately 5,000 fewer seats than Lincoln Financial Field, where the game was hosted last season.

Why Massachusetts?

The decision to hold the 2023 Army-Navy game in Massachusetts aligns with several significant anniversaries in American history. Notable milestones include the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage, and the 124th edition of the iconic Army vs. Navy rivalry.

Additionally, Massachusetts holds rich historical ties with the Army and Navy, being the birthplace of the National Guard in 1636. The state is home to the Charlestown Navy Yard, one of the country’s original Navy shipyards, and the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat. The battles of Lexington and Concord, pivotal moments in the American Revolution, further contribute to Massachusetts’ historical significance.

Future Army vs. Navy Locations Through 2027:

Dec. 14, 2024: FedEx Field (Landover, Md.)

FedEx Field (Landover, Md.) Dec. 13, 2025: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.) Dec. 12, 2026: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) Dec. 11, 2027: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Historical Context:

Ninety out of the 123 Army vs. Navy matchups have historically taken place in Philadelphia. Seven games were played at West Point, N.Y., and Annapolis, with various locations hosting games outside Philadelphia since the game’s inauguration. The 2023 shift to Foxborough, Massachusetts, adds another chapter to the rich history of this enduring rivalry.