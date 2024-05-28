An ABC13 Weather Alert Day for the potential for severe storms this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An ABC13 Weather Alert Day has been issued for the potential for severe storms this afternoon. In fact, a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for Southeast Texas through 6 p.m.

According to ABC13 meteorologist Elyse Smith, the main concern is going to be damaging straight line winds, potentially upwards of 75 mph.

Large hail upwards of about 2 inches in diameter is also a threat. That’s above ping-pong size hail. Street flooding can’t be ruled out, either.

Several warnings are already in effect for our counties.

Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m. The same type of warning has been issued for Brazos until 12:30 p.m.

