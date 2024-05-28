Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as rain comes down in southeast Texas.

An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was declared Tuesday as severe storms move through Houston. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Southeast Texas through 6 p.m.

Remember, if you come across high water, don’t attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.

Houston TranStar is reporting the following high-water locations:

IH-610 East Loop Northbound At Clinton Drive – Verified at 1:52 PM

IH-45 North Southbound At N Main St – Verified at 2:01 PM

The video below is from a previous report on things drivers should know about flood waters.

Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix.

Source: Houston Transtar, local authorities, and ABC13.

