Astros recall first baseman Jose Abreu vs. Seattle Mariners after minor league stint

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) — Houston Astros’ first baseman Jose Abreu is set to rejoin the team as they begin a 4-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, starting Monday.

The former 2020 American League MVP agreed to be optioned to the Astros’ spring training facility to work on his swing at West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 30.

“Every single game, I didn’t lose any games. It was a little tough watching them from home. Nowadays, they are on a good streak. They are playing good ball. They have the talent. It was a matter of time that they put the pieces together and started winning games,” Abreu said during the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ game against the Round Rock Express on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

This is the second return of a Space City team member, as pitcher Ronel Blanco made his first appearance on Sunday since his 10-game suspension for allegedly having a foreign substance on his glove.

SEE ALSO: Jose Abreu not with Astros as veteran star accepts option to West Palm

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.