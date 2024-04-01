American Airlines Updates Pet Policy, Allowing More Cabin Accommodations

American Airlines has announced a significant revision to its pet policy, now permitting travelers to bring both their furry companions and a full-size carry-on bag into the cabin. This adjustment, effective as of Thursday, marks a departure from the previous regulation, which limited passengers carrying pets to one additional small item that could fit beneath the seat. Larger items, such as wheeled carry-on bags, had to be checked for a fee of $35 or stored in the cargo hold.

Under the new guidelines, passengers are now allowed to bring a pet in the cabin alongside either a standard carry-on bag or a personal item, though the option of carrying both bags simultaneously is no longer available. The alteration comes in response to criticisms from pet owners who found the previous policy unfair, given the additional pet fee they were already paying. Notably, the pet itself will no longer be considered a carry-on item.

While the rationale behind this policy change remains undisclosed due to the closure of American Airlines’ corporate offices for Good Friday, travel blogger Gary Leff, one of the first to report on the update, shared his perspective. Reflecting on previous experiences traveling with a Yorkshire terrier, Leff expressed frustration over the former policy wherein pets counted as carry-on baggage despite the accompanying pet fee often exceeding his own ticket price. He believes the new regulations may discourage passengers from falsely claiming their pets as service animals to avoid fees and bring additional carry-on items.

Nevertheless, traveling with pets still demands careful planning and consideration, as various factors may impact their eligibility for cabin accommodation. Restrictions exist regarding the maximum number of pets allowed per aircraft cabin, with specific limits varying depending on the aircraft type.

American Airlines joins other U.S. carriers such as Delta, Southwest, Alaska, and Frontier in permitting pets onboard, with pet carriers typically counting as carry-on items across these airlines, according to the American Kennel Club. Prior to traveling, passengers are advised to review the pet policies of their chosen airline, as well as any connecting airlines, and be mindful of country-specific regulations when traveling internationally.

For comprehensive guidance on ensuring the safety and well-being of pets during air travel, travelers are encouraged to consult resources such as the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.