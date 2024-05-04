Rain stops Saturday after several days, but San Jacinto River rising still a worry in Kingwood area

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Heavy rainfall has drenched several areas in and surrounding Houston, and yet the rain is not done. ABC13 has extensively covered the devastation in the Kingwood area, where residents were urged to evacuate if possible.

ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson was out in Kingwood Saturday morning, checking on residents in West Fork, where the conditions are expected to worsen as the rain is not done in the area.

RELATED: ABC13 Weather Alert Day declared for storms, heavy rain on Sunday

Pearson mentions that she and the ABC13 crew have watched the water rise from the moment they arrived on the scene.

Several days of rainfall have caused an overflow of the city’s creeks and rivers, including the San Jacinto River, which is predicted to rise at least three more feet before it begins cresting on Sunday.

While Saturday remains clear, ABC13’s Weather Team declared an ABC13 Weather Alert on Sunday, as rain is expected to dump in the area, causing the river to rise to higher levels than normal.

VIEW MAP: WHERE IS THE SAN JACINTO NORMALLY THIS TIME OF YEAR?

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they have rescued 126 people and 63 animals. The sheriff’s office has pulled nearly 70 people and 45 animals from the floodwaters.

The rain has taken not just homes but businesses nearby. A homeowner spoke to ABC13, who said her property is dry, but others are inaccessible.

She says it was like reliving Hurricane Harvey all over again.

ABC13 spoke with the Office of Emergency Management, who said there were not many rescues overnight, but that could change as the day goes on.



SEE HERE: Flooding emergency: Houston mayor warns holdouts they endanger crews the longer they wait to leave

County leaders said it could be two to three days for people still stranded and needing to be rescued.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.