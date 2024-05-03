Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain possible again Friday in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An ABC13 Weather Alert Day is in effect amid a Flood Watch for much of Southeast Texas (mainly north of I-10) until 7 p.m. Friday.

Many of our counties north of I-10 are under flood warnings, including parts of Grimes, Walker, Montgomery, northern Harris, Liberty, San Jacinto, Polk, and Trinity Counties.

We are also closely monitoring some of our creeks and rivers that are heading into flood stages — some into the major flood stage — as that extra water in some of our northern lakes and rivers makes its way down to the south.

Another round of showers and storms will create wet and messy roads Friday morning. Showers and storms will be more scattered during the afternoon.

The Flood Watch basically runs along and north of I-10 for the following counties in the ABC13 viewing area:

Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington. Widespread totals of 1-3″ are expected within the watch with isolated amounts in the 4-6″ range.

Why is it so stormy this week?

The weather pattern this week features strong jet stream winds over Texas, which is pushing disturbances through the state that can morph into thunderstorm complexes. These complexes can be difficult to predict more than 12 hours in advance, so stay informed and nimble with your plans this week. Another complex could be on the way for Friday afternoon.

Could the storms bring heavy rain or severe weather?

Yes, it is possible that any storm complex that blows through could bring heavy rain and severe weather. We saw the heavy rain and even severe weather earlier Thursday and we can’t rule out more heavy activity Friday over the northern part of southeast Texas, and Friday afternoon near Houston.

Are there any more cool fronts coming ahead of summer?

It no longer looks like we’ll get a front during the first week of May, but there’s still a chance one more cool front could make it down here before the summer heat settles in for good. In fact, next week we see a heat ridge building in that will push our highs into the low 90s for the first time in 2024…stay cool!

13 ALERT RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties