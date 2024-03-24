12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Aggravated Assault in Stabbing Incident in Harris County

A troubling incident unfolded in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, as a 12-year-old boy stands accused of aggravated assault following a stabbing incident involving a woman. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another child, a 7-year-old boy, is not legally responsible for the assault.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on April Valley Court near Queenston Boulevard. As of Sunday afternoon, the woman remains in critical condition, although the sheriff’s office could not confirm her current status when contacted.

The sheriff’s office disclosed that the two children had returned to the woman’s residence after a potential earlier confrontation, which ultimately escalated into the stabbing. Surveillance footage shared by a neighbor captured a significant portion of the altercation. In the video, the victim can be seen engaged in an argument with two boys on bicycles in her driveway. A neighbor intervenes, urging the boys to leave the woman alone.

According to witnesses, similar confrontations have occurred in the neighborhood previously.

“We try to keep our patience,” remarked Maddy Monsalve, a longtime neighbor. “We are understanding even though it’s very frustrating, and we all have to call the cops, not just me, other neighbors have too, we try to have patience.”

The children involved in the incident were unharmed. Video evidence depicts the boys returning to the scene wearing surgical gloves before approaching the victim in the driveway. A boy in a red hoodie appears to approach the victim before both children flee.

Subsequently, the victim’s family arrived at the scene, with her brother discovering her condition and promptly contacting emergency services.

“Her brother came [by] just to check up on her, he checks on her daily, at that point he came at the right time. He opened the door and saw she was stabbed,” explained HCSO investigator Sergio Torres.

Deputies indicated that the 59-year-old victim has a history of mental health issues. She was initially transported to the hospital in serious condition and later airlifted to another medical facility.

The incident has left residents concerned for their safety.

“If [the kids] have the ability to go and do that to an older woman who clearly has mental issues, and even our neighbor tells them like, hey leave her alone, she has something, now it’s a concern,” expressed Monsalve.