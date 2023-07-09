Publisher, Que Onda Magazine

J. Gabriel Esparza is Publisher of Que Onda Magazine. Mr. Esparza has served in this capacity since 1993. As Publisher, Mr. Esparza has worked with many record labels in promoting their artists. He has been involved with the Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo, and the MLS in promotional events. Mr. Esparza has also worked with Hispanic vendors in promoting their products. Mr. Esparza was appointed to serve on the Houston Read Commission by Mayor Annise Parker during her term as Mayor in Houston, Texas, and has served on the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board during her term. The Hispanic Advisory Board exists to serve as a liaison between the Hispanic community and the Mayor. The Board provides recommendations on policies that will advance the economic, social, and political issues of all Hispanics and citizens in the City of Houston. Mr. Esparza is also a media member of the Houston Association of Hispanic Media Professionals (HAHMP). Mr. Esparza has been highly active in serving the community during local elections. He has also spoken at numerous events and conferences. He has also been involved with Houston’s transportation system, Metro, in promoting and providing awareness of their rail lines. Mr. Esparza has a long-standing relationship with the Hispanic community and has 30 years of experience in the Hispanic Advertising industry.