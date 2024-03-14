Uvalde Police Chief Resigns Amid Controversy Following Robb Elementary School Shooting

In the wake of the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez submitted his resignation on Tuesday, sparking further debate over the department’s response to the attack.

Rodriguez, who was on vacation in Arizona at the time of the shooting on May 24, 2022, cited personal reasons for his decision to step down. This move comes a week after a report commissioned by the city defended the police department’s actions during the incident, but drew criticism from some of the families affected by the tragedy.

The report acknowledged shortcomings in law enforcement’s handling of the massacre, including delays in confronting the gunman. However, it concluded that local officers, including those from Uvalde, did not warrant disciplinary action.

Mayor Cody Smith expressed gratitude for Rodriguez’s 26 years of service to the community, wishing him well in future endeavors. The resignation, effective April 6, was announced just hours before a Uvalde city council meeting, where tensions ran high over the report’s findings.

Concerns were raised by parents, family members, and survivors during a public comment session at the meeting, questioning why officers who waited before engaging the assailant were allowed to remain on the force. Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, who served as acting police chief in Rodriguez’s absence, was specifically mentioned in a critical incident report by the justice department.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, debates over accountability and the adequacy of law enforcement’s response continue to unfold.