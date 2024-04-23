11th Houston Latin Fest celebrates colorful and diverse Latin American culture

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

The 11th annual Houston Latin Fest celebrated the diverse

and colorful culture of Latin America in a vivid two-day festival of music, food, dance, and

market in Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas on April 13 and 14.

Over 50 performers graced the stage with a wide variety of talents, from traditional music and

dance such as folkloric dances from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela to upbeat

Caribbean rhythms such as salsa and merengue.



The Mexican folkloric dance group from Nacogdoches, Texas, Grupo de Danza Folklórica

Mexicana Ketzaly, talked to Que Onda Magazine about their Latin Fest debut.

“We are very happy because it is a very beautiful and well-organized festival, we hope to be

here next year,” said the founder of the group, Guadalupe Rodriguez in Spanish. “We like

everything [about folkloric dance] because… the costumes, it’s an art. And everyone makes their

own braids… flowers and we put a lot of effort into the dance and rehearsals.”



Founded 12 years ago, Houston Latin Fest is a cultural staple for Hispanics and Latinos in

Houston. The Latin American countries were represented vividly through the proud waving of

flags. The “sabor latino” served diversely through the cuisine of different countries including

Salvadoran pupusas, Mexican tacos and gorditas, South American empanadas and more.

Que Onda Magazine is a proud sponsor of Houston Latin Fest to showcase the vibrant talents

and culture of Latinos in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.