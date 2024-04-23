11th Houston Latin Fest celebrates colorful and diverse Latin American culture

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz
The 11th annual Houston Latin Fest celebrated the diverse
and colorful culture of Latin America in a vivid two-day festival of music, food, dance, and
market in Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas on April 13 and 14.
Over 50 performers graced the stage with a wide variety of talents, from traditional music and
dance such as folkloric dances from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela to upbeat
Caribbean rhythms such as salsa and merengue.
The Mexican folkloric dance group from Nacogdoches, Texas, Grupo de Danza Folklórica
Mexicana Ketzaly, talked to Que Onda Magazine about their Latin Fest debut.
“We are very happy because it is a very beautiful and well-organized festival, we hope to be
here next year,” said the founder of the group, Guadalupe Rodriguez in Spanish. “We like
everything [about folkloric dance] because… the costumes, it’s an art. And everyone makes their
own braids… flowers and we put a lot of effort into the dance and rehearsals.”
Founded 12 years ago, Houston Latin Fest is a cultural staple for Hispanics and Latinos in
Houston. The Latin American countries were represented vividly through the proud waving of
flags. The “sabor latino” served diversely through the cuisine of different countries including
Salvadoran pupusas, Mexican tacos and gorditas, South American empanadas and more.
Que Onda Magazine is a proud sponsor of Houston Latin Fest to showcase the vibrant talents
and culture of Latinos in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.