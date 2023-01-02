University of Houston Claims Big 12 Title with Dominant Win over Kansas

In a statement victory, senior point guard Jamal Shead led the charge with 13 points, six rebounds, and eight assists as the No. 1 University of Houston Men’s Basketball team clinched the Big 12 regular-season championship in their inaugural season in the conference. The Cougars asserted their dominance with a commanding 76-46 triumph over No. 14 Kansas at Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Damian Dunn contributed 12 points, while senior guard L.J. Cryer added 11 points and senior forward J’Wan Roberts chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 15-3). Houston capitalized on a strong first-half performance, securing a commanding 40-21 lead at halftime by shooting 46% from the field and sinking six 3-pointers.

Reflecting on the victory, Shead emphasized the team’s determination to showcase their capabilities, stating, “They didn’t get our best shot at Kansas, we got theirs. I guess we gave them our best shot today.”

Houston’s defensive prowess was on full display as they forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 30 points. Coach Kelvin Sampson expressed satisfaction with the team’s achievement, asserting, “We’re a damn good basketball program. We should never ever, ever, ever take a backseat to anybody.”

The win marked Houston’s ninth consecutive victory, extending their home winning streak to an impressive 22 games. Meanwhile, Kansas (22-9, 10-8) faced a tough road defeat, shooting a dismal 33% from the field and struggling from beyond the arc, going 3-for-21 on 3-point attempts.

Despite a valiant effort from Hunter Dickinson, who contributed 11 points and six rebounds for Kansas before exiting with a shoulder injury, the Jayhawks faltered against Houston’s relentless pressure. Coach Bill Self confirmed Dickinson’s dislocated shoulder, expressing uncertainty about his availability moving forward.

With the Big 12 Tournament looming, both teams are gearing up for postseason challenges, with Houston poised to maintain their momentum as they vie for championship glory. The victory not only solidifies Houston’s status as a formidable force in college basketball but also underscores their historic achievement in clinching their 12th regular-season conference championship under Coach Sampson’s leadership.