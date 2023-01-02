Travis Scott Hosts Annual Celebrity Softball Classic to Support HBCU Students

Travis Scott, the renowned musician and philanthropist, gathered a star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes for the 2024 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic held at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

The event, organized in partnership with the Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L initiative, aims to support students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who face financial adversity in their final year of studies, ensuring they graduate alongside their peers.

One of the key beneficiaries of the event is the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which awarded a total of $1 million in scholarships to 100 seniors at HBCUs to assist with tuition fees.

The stadium was abuzz with excitement as fans cheered on their favorite celebrities and athletes, who took to the field to showcase their skills and support the cause.

Among the standout participants was C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans’ Pro Bowl selection and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, who delivered a stellar performance, earning the title of Most Valuable Player. Stroud’s impressive display included crushing home runs and demonstrating his natural talent for baseball.

Reflecting on his participation, Stroud expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause, emphasizing the importance of supporting initiatives that uplift communities.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who overcame a life-threatening injury to return to the football field, also joined the lineup of participants. For Hamlin, the event held special significance, symbolizing his love for football and the resilience that defines his journey.

The Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and philanthropy in making a positive impact on the lives of students and communities. Through events like these, Travis Scott and his foundation continue to champion education and empowerment, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and succeed.