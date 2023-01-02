Texas School Districts Transitioning to Clean Transportation Could Qualify for State Funding

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, numerous Texas public school districts are poised to secure state funding as they make the switch to electric buses and other eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Under the grant program administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), districts have the opportunity to seek reimbursement as they upgrade or replace diesel-powered buses. Approximately $13.5 million has been allocated for this purpose.

According to Nate Hickman, TCEQ Program Specialist, the transition to cleaner transportation benefits everyone involved. “The new school buses certainly have little to zero exhaust … so the air in and around the school buses are cleaner,” Hickman emphasized. “That’s great for the children, the bus drivers, teachers at the school and the administration, but also the immediate communities [that] buses drive in and around.”

Districts have the flexibility to choose between upgrading existing diesel buses to reduce emissions or investing in new diesel, propane, or electric-powered vehicles. However, buses must have been manufactured before 2007 to qualify for replacement, as per the TCEQ guidelines.

Applications for the 19th year of the Texas Clean School Bus program opened on Feb. 14, with a deadline of Oct. 14 for submissions. Nevertheless, Hickman cautioned that funding is often depleted within the initial months of the application period.

The program covers up to five projects per district, providing full reimbursement for retrofitting initiatives and up to 80% reimbursement for new school buses. Originating in 2005, the Texas Legislature initiated the program with the aim of promoting cleaner transportation options within the state’s education system.

The shift towards electric buses holds substantial significance. Not only are they more fuel-efficient and cost-effective to maintain compared to their diesel counterparts, but they also operate with significantly less noise pollution.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation underscore the environmental benefits of electric buses, with one electric bus capable of eliminating 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide over a span of 12 years – equivalent to removing 27 gas or diesel-powered cars from the roads.

Furthermore, the health impacts of diesel exhaust cannot be overstated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diesel pollutants can lead to reduced lung function, heightened susceptibility to pneumonia, and even cancer.

In recent developments, the Austin Independent School District (AISD) secured $6.25 million in federal funding for the acquisition of 25 new electric buses, with plans underway to transition all diesel buses to electric by 2035. Similarly, Cy-Fair Independent School District (ISD) near Houston utilized local grant funding to purchase 10 electric buses, signaling a statewide commitment towards sustainable transportation solutions.