Texas School Districts Face $300 Million Cut in Special Education Funding

In a blow to Texas school districts, the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has announced a staggering $300 million cut in special education funding, following a recent federal administrative decision. The decision, delivered in December just before winter break for most school districts, comes as the culmination of a prolonged dispute stemming from a 2017 audit conducted by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The audit specifically scrutinized the state’s billing practices under the School Health and Related Services (SHARS) program, which enables Texas school districts and charter schools to seek Medicaid reimbursement for health-related services provided to Medicaid-eligible students with disabilities. These services include crucial therapies such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, audiology services, and more, which are essential for supporting students with disabilities in their educational journey.

However, the federal audit unearthed discrepancies in Texas’ billing practices, revealing that certain educational services were incorrectly classified as health services, leading to overbilling of the federal government. Despite HHSC’s efforts to appeal the audit findings, the appeal failed, resulting in a substantial reduction in funding for special education services across the state.

The impact of this funding cut is keenly felt by school districts statewide, with major districts like Northside ISD, Dallas ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Houston ISD, and Austin ISD facing some of the largest cuts. For instance, Northside ISD anticipates a local funding reduction of approximately $14 million, exacerbating existing budget deficits and placing additional strain on resources.

This reduction in federal funding comes at a critical juncture for special education in Texas, where Local Education Agencies (LEAs) are already grappling with chronic underfunding by the state, amounting to approximately $2 billion annually. Known as the “special education funding gap,” this disparity highlights the shortfall between state allocations and the actual costs incurred by school districts and charter schools in delivering essential special education services.

The current situation underscores the urgent need for the state to prioritize fully funding public education in Texas, especially for students with disabilities. Advocates stress the importance of directing taxpayer dollars towards supporting inclusive and equitable education for all students, rather than diverting resources to private school voucher programs. As Texas navigates these challenges, ensuring access to quality special education services remains paramount for the well-being and success of all students.