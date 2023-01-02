Texas National Guard and State Troopers Block Border Patrol Access in Escalating Federal-State Clash

In an escalating clash between state and federal authorities on the Texas-Mexico border, the Texas National Guard and state troopers have reportedly blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass. According to a court filing by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the move prevents federal agents from patrolling that specific part of the border.

Troopers and National Guard members initiated the takeover on Wednesday night, asserting “full control” of the 47-acre Shelby Park. Concertina wire and fencing were erected, closing off public access to the park indefinitely. Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas conveyed that the state’s action aimed to thwart immigrants from illegally crossing into Texas.

The DOJ, seeking intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court, highlighted the state’s escalation in measures, hindering Border Patrol’s ability to patrol or surveil the border. The court filing challenges a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling preventing Border Patrol agents from cutting the concertina wire along the Rio Grande, placed by Texas.

The White House criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s actions, accusing him of using “extreme political stunts” to make Border Patrol’s job “harder and more dangerous.” The spokesperson emphasized the need for adequate resources, policy changes, and comprehensive immigration reform.

Governor Abbott defended the park takeover, asserting Texas’s legal authority to control ingress into any geographic location in the state. A spokesperson for Abbott blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policies and stated that Texas would continue deploying National Guard soldiers, troopers, and barriers to address the ongoing border crisis.

Tensions between Texas and the federal government have persisted since Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative in 2021, involving the deployment of state troopers and National Guard members to the Texas-Mexico border. The legal battle includes disputes over concertina wire placement and Abbott’s order for a floating barrier, with ongoing lawsuits and appeals shaping the complex dynamics between state and federal authorities.