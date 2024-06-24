Texas A&M falls short after Tennessee’s late game surge in MCWS Final in Game 2

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) — The 2024 Men’s College World Series comes down to a final, winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday night between Texas A&M and Tennessee.

The Aggies fell short in a 4-1 loss to Tennessee after Sunday’s College World Series Final Game 2.

Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette, a Tompkins HS product and Katy native, drilled a solo home run in the first inning to put the Aggies up 1-0 over the Tennessee.

In the seventh inning, Tennessee responded with outfielder Dylan Dreiling drilling a two-run homer to take the lead over Texas A&M, 2-1. Prior to Dreiling’s home run, the Volunteers’ record when there were runners in scoring position was 0-7.

In the eighth inning, the Vols capitalized on a 4-1 lead over the Aggies after scoring another two runs.

Game 3 will air on Monday at 6 p.m. on ABC13’s sister network, ESPN.