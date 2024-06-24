Harris County’s Impact Program set to train young women in emergency management

Houston, Texas —The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is hosting its second annual EM Impact Program June 25th through June 27th to train young women in emergency management.

EM Impact has expanded from a two-day event to a three-day event following an increase in interest this past year from participants and emergency management professionals. The EM Impact program is designed as a supportive and educational environment for young women (ages 18-29) with an emphasis on emergency management, diversity, equity and inclusion, and women’s empowerment.

Participants selected for the 2024 program will engage in numerous activities throughout the three-day program, including the chance to network with professionals, develop leadership and decision-making skills, and learn more about opportunities in the field of emergency management. The program will also feature panel sessions, including ‘What It Means to be an Emergency Manager’, and trainings such as ‘Sky Warn’, hosted the National Weather Service.

“We are incredibly excited to host this program for a second year in a row and provide these young women the chance to discover the world of emergency management,” said HCOHSEM Deputy Coordinator Mel Bartis. “We are enthusiastic to foster their professional careers and for the participants to meet one another!”

This year’s program has been made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Southeast Regional Local Emergency Response (SERLEPC), Baytown LEPC, International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) Region 6, Canyon Creek, and Max Marketing.



HCOHSEM is a national model of best practices in emergency planning, preparation, response, and recovery. HCOHSEM helps prepare, safeguard, and protect the residents and property of Harris County from the effects of disasters through effective planning, preparation, response, and recovery activities.