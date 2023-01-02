Spring Branch ISD to Replace Certified Librarians with Assistants to Address Budget Shortfall

Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD) is set to undergo significant changes in its library services, as reported by Miranda Dunlap of Houston Landing. Beginning in the upcoming 2024-25 school year, SBISD will transition from employing certified librarians to utilizing less credentialed “media center assistants” to operate its campus libraries.

While these assistants will assume many of the responsibilities traditionally held by librarians, such as aiding students in finding and borrowing books, their roles will require fewer qualifications. This shift is part of the district’s broader strategy to address a $35 million budget deficit. Patricia Ortiz’s article on Houston Public Media highlighted an SBISD compensation plan indicating that the entry-level salary for a district librarian exceeds $64,000, whereas a job posting on the district’s website suggests that a media center assistant would earn approximately $14 to $20 per hour.

According to Elizabeth Sander of the Houston Chronicle, SBISD’s three dozen librarians were informed of the decision at a meeting on February 16. They were given the option to apply for one of the roughly 10 assistant positions available. Additionally, reductions are anticipated in other departments, including elementary and middle school counseling programs, athletic training staff, and various central office roles.

In a letter addressed to families and staff, Superintendent Jennifer Blaine emphasized the urgency of cost-cutting measures. Blaine cited previous actions taken by SBISD, such as school closures, the termination of certain educational partnerships, program and departmental restructuring, and an increase in pre-K tuition for non-employees, which collectively saved approximately $12 million.

Blaine underscored the district’s inability to rely on state assistance, noting the conclusion of the 88th Legislative Session and four special sessions without addressing the funding challenges faced by Texas public school districts. She stated, “We can no longer wait and hope for funding, as some in our community have suggested.”

The decision to eliminate staff positions, particularly those of librarians, has sparked opposition from some members of the community. Concerns have been raised about the impact on library services amidst ongoing debates over book censorship.

Former SBISD school board member Chris Gonzalez voiced suspicions that librarians were deliberately targeted by the current board. “This was the intention long ago when they really blamed librarians for books that they didn’t like being in the library, and they had a target on their back,” Gonzalez remarked to the Houston Chronicle. However, SBISD has not yet responded to inquiries regarding this claim.

Leigh Anne Bryant, a parent in Spring Branch, criticized the decision to reduce library services as “a whole different level of disastrous decision-making.” While acknowledging the importance of addressing the budget shortfall, Bryant expressed disappointment with the lack of state assistance, stating, “This is eroding public school and I don’t know if we could ever recover.”