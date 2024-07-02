Six Flags and Cedar Fair merge into one big company: What to know

Six Flags and Cedar Fair finalized their merger on Monday, creating a massive company valued at around $8 billion. This new entity boasts 42 theme parks, water parks, and resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, making it the largest amusement park operator in North America.

Key Details of the Merger

Corporate Name Change The merged entity will operate under the name Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Impact on Guests The merger is set to enhance financial flexibility, allowing the company to invest in new rides, attractions, food and beverage options, and advanced consumer technologies. This ensures continuous improvement and innovation for an even more exciting and memorable park visit.

Leadership Structure Richard Zimmerman, the current Cedar Fair President and CEO, will lead the new company as President and CEO. Selim Bassoul, the current Six Flags President and CEO, will become the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Six Flags Locations Prior to Merger

Arizona: Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix California: Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom & Hurricane Harbor Concord

Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom & Hurricane Harbor Concord Georgia: Six Flags Over Georgia & Six Flags White Water

Six Flags Over Georgia & Six Flags White Water Illinois: Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford Maryland: Six Flags America

Six Flags America Massachusetts: Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England Missouri: Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags St. Louis New Jersey: Six Flags Great Adventure & Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Wild Safari Adventure & Six Flags Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa

Six Flags Great Adventure & Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Wild Safari Adventure & Six Flags Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa New York: Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags Darien Lake & Lodging, Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark

Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags Darien Lake & Lodging, Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark Oklahoma: Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor OKC

Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor OKC Texas: Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Canada: La Ronde

La Ronde Mexico: Six Flags México & Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec

Cedar Fair Locations Prior to Merger

California: California’s Great America, Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City

California’s Great America, Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City Michigan: Michigan’s Adventure & Wildwater Adventure

Michigan’s Adventure & Wildwater Adventure Minnesota: Valleyfair & Soak City

Valleyfair & Soak City Missouri: Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun North Carolina: Carowinds

Carowinds Ohio: Cedar Point & Cedar Point Shores, Kings Island

Cedar Point & Cedar Point Shores, Kings Island Pennsylvania: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Texas: Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, Schlitterbahn Galveston

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, Schlitterbahn Galveston Virginia: Kings Dominion & Soak City

Kings Dominion & Soak City Canada: Canada’s Wonderland

Cedar Fair also offered 11 different accommodation options in the U.S., ranging from RV sites to hotels.