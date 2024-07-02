Six Flags and Cedar Fair merge into one big company: What to know

Six Flags and Cedar Fair finalized their merger on Monday, creating a massive company valued at around $8 billion. This new entity boasts 42 theme parks, water parks, and resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, making it the largest amusement park operator in North America.
Key Details of the Merger
Corporate Name Change The merged entity will operate under the name Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.
Impact on Guests The merger is set to enhance financial flexibility, allowing the company to invest in new rides, attractions, food and beverage options, and advanced consumer technologies. This ensures continuous improvement and innovation for an even more exciting and memorable park visit.
Leadership Structure Richard Zimmerman, the current Cedar Fair President and CEO, will lead the new company as President and CEO. Selim Bassoul, the current Six Flags President and CEO, will become the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Six Flags Locations Prior to Merger
- Arizona: Hurricane Harbor Phoenix
- California: Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom & Hurricane Harbor Concord
- Georgia: Six Flags Over Georgia & Six Flags White Water
- Illinois: Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford
- Maryland: Six Flags America
- Massachusetts: Six Flags New England
- Missouri: Six Flags St. Louis
- New Jersey: Six Flags Great Adventure & Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Wild Safari Adventure & Six Flags Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa
- New York: Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags Darien Lake & Lodging, Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark
- Oklahoma: Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor OKC
- Texas: Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown
- Canada: La Ronde
- Mexico: Six Flags México & Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec
Cedar Fair Locations Prior to Merger
- California: California’s Great America, Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City
- Michigan: Michigan’s Adventure & Wildwater Adventure
- Minnesota: Valleyfair & Soak City
- Missouri: Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun
- North Carolina: Carowinds
- Ohio: Cedar Point & Cedar Point Shores, Kings Island
- Pennsylvania: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
- Texas: Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, Schlitterbahn Galveston
- Virginia: Kings Dominion & Soak City
- Canada: Canada’s Wonderland
Cedar Fair also offered 11 different accommodation options in the U.S., ranging from RV sites to hotels.