Heat Advisory continues Tuesday as we keep a watchful eye on Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — We’re in for more near-triple-digit heat Tuesday as we keep a watchful on the future path of Hurricane Beryl. Heat Advisories have been extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Southeast Texas, so continue to take your hot weather precautions while outside.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start off around 80 degrees then rocket up toward 100 by the late afternoon. Heat index values will make it to between 108 to 112 degrees at times.

There is a small 20% chance you’ll encounter an isolated afternoon shower, but most of us will stay dry.

What’s in store for the Fourth of July?

More heat, more humidity! The high humidity will be good enough for a 10% chance of an Independence Day rain shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, temperatures will be above average around the holiday with high temperatures in the upper 90s, so Heat Advisories could be warranted on the Fourth and for the days around it.

Is any heat relief on the way?

Possibly, but you’ll have to wait until the weekend. The heat dome overhead will shift eastward toward Florida by then, opening the door for a weak front to push into Texas and start increasing our rain chances while also lowering our highs into the mid 90s. That also means we will lose the protection from hurricanes that heat domes over Texas bring us, so we’ll need to keep a watchful eye on Hurricane Beryl.

Is Hurricane Beryl going to impact Texas?

It’s too soon to say whether or not Texas will be impacted by the hurricane, but a pathway toward Texas remains open at this time. If we’re to be impacted by Beryl, it would likely be in the Sunday through Tuesday window early next week. For more information on Beryl and other tropical systems, head to our Daily Tropical Weather Update page.

13 ALERT RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties