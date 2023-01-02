Shea Homes Unveils $10 Million Amenity Village, “The Arbor,” in Conroe’s Evergreen Community

In a recent news release, Shea Homes has announced the construction of a $10 million amenity village named “The Arbor” within the sprawling 740-acre Evergreen community. Situated at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in Conroe, the development company shared exciting details about the expansive project in the statement released on December 20.

The Arbor, spanning 8.7 acres, is poised to become a premier destination within Evergreen, offering an array of amenities to enhance the community’s lifestyle. Highlights of The Arbor include a resort-style pool, poolside shade structures, a recreation center boasting indoor and outdoor lounge areas, an event lawn, a splash pad, a playground, and an extension to Curiosity Park, an existing park and green space within the community.

Future plans for The Arbor also feature the addition of pickleball courts, further enhancing the recreational offerings for Evergreen residents.

Keith Luechtefeld, Houston division president for Shea Homes, emphasized the thoughtful design of The Arbor, stating, “The Arbor has been designed to fit its unique site layout around the curve of Evergreen Creek. Because of this, it will easily appear to be an extension of Curiosity Trail that runs alongside Evergreen Creek through the community.”

Evergreen, which celebrated its grand opening in April, marked the completion of its initial phase, attracting new residents to the community. With plans to construct approximately 2,000 homes priced between $300,000 and $800,000, Evergreen is positioned as a vibrant and inclusive residential enclave.

The Arbor is anticipated to be fully operational by fall 2024, providing residents with an enhanced living experience and a wealth of recreational opportunities. Additionally, the announcement mentions Curiosity Park, one of Evergreen’s 100 acres of parks and open spaces, which is scheduled to open on a later date, according to the release.