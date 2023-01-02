Reflecting on the Year: Key Highlights and Developments in Cypress in 2023

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to revisit some of the most noteworthy events and developments that shaped the Cypress community (Cy-Fair) in 2023. From educational milestones to industrial projects, the past year has seen a diverse range of activities that have left a lasting impact on the area.

New Faces on the Cy-Fair ISD School Board The Cy-Fair ISD school board saw a significant change with the election of new trustees. Among the eleven candidates, Todd LeCompte, Justin Ray, and Christine Kalmbach emerged victorious, alongside incumbent Julie Hinaman. The newly elected trustees are set to serve four-year terms, contributing to the leadership and governance of the school district. Chevron’s Expansion into Bridgeland Chevron made a substantial move by acquiring 77 acres in Bridgeland Central. The purchase was part of the company’s vision to establish a research and development campus aimed at advancing efforts towards a lower carbon energy future. This development is poised to have a lasting impact on the region’s economic landscape. Cy-Fair ISD’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 Budget Approval Despite facing a projected shortfall of approximately $138.6 million, Cy-Fair ISD’s board approved a $1.21 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Notably, the board approved 3% raises for all employees and increased the starting teacher salary, showcasing a commitment to staff despite financial challenges. Debates Over Education Savings Accounts in the Texas Legislature Throughout the year, the Texas Legislature engaged in heated discussions over proposals to use state funds for private school education. Despite being a priority for Governor Greg Abbott, the legislative sessions concluded without approval for education savings accounts. Naming of New Cy-Fair ISD Campuses Cy-Fair ISD introduced Dr. Carla Brosnahan Elementary School and Roy J. Sprague Jr. Middle School as the names of their 58th elementary campus and 20th middle school, respectively. These campuses, funded by the 2019 bond, opened their doors for the 2023-24 school year. Harris County Flood Control District’s Land Purchase The Harris County Flood Control District secured about 80 acres of land from Longwood Golf Club, marking a crucial step in addressing stormwater runoff and improving drainage along Little Cypress Creek. The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the region’s resilience to flooding. Industrial Growth in Cy-Fair The Cy-Fair area witnessed a surge in industrial projects, with Prologis and LGE Design Build making notable contributions. These projects are expected to bolster economic activity and provide job opportunities for the local community. Harris County Fair & Rodeo Finds a Permanent Home Fred Stockton, chair of the Harris County Fair & Rodeo board, secured 165 acres of land at the northeast corner of Telge Road and the Grand Parkway. This acquisition ensures a permanent home for the beloved fair and rodeo, marking a significant milestone for the event. Faith Community Changes in the United Methodist Church Several Cy-Fair congregations faced a pivotal moment as they chose to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. Amidst disagreements between progressive and traditionalist members, local faith leaders shared insights into their decisions to either remain with the UMC or join the Global Methodist Church.

As we bid farewell to 2023, these highlights capture the diverse and dynamic nature of the Cypress community, showcasing its resilience, growth, and commitment to education, industry, and cultural traditions.