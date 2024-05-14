Severe threat over for now, ABC13 Weather Watch posted for Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The threat for severe weather is now over, but the threat for more storms later this week continues.

The air is now stable and rain-cooled, and temperatures Tuesday morning will slowly fall through the 60s. With the wet ground, widespread patchy fog is likely, and it could get dense in spots for the morning commute. After the fog burns off, temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees in the afternoon, but it will be a dry heat with lower humidity in place.

We can we expect more storms this week?

We should remain storm-free until Thursday. That’s when the next storm system will swing a front through the southern Plains and into Texas.

Will the storms bring more flooding and severe weather?

Heavy rain that could flood streets is looking like the primary threat with this round of storms, but there will be a secondary threat of severe weather, too. At this time we expect 1-3″ of rain to be common with over 6″ possible in spots. While the timing could change, it looks like the storms will be biased toward the afternoon and evening hours.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.