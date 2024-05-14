Katy-area fitness club’s 17-year-old employee charged with indecency with a child, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Fort Bend County deputies allege that a 17-year-old fitness club employee committed indecency with a child while at work.

On Monday, a sheriff’s office social media post disclosed details about Joseph Brvenik’s April 29 arrest regarding an investigation that started on April 13.

According to the posting, the investigation concerned a sports club in the 9900 block of Gaston Road in the Katy area. While the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office didn’t name the business, ABC13’s search of the area identified it as Villa Sport Athletic Club.

“This place has become like family to us,” Caitlin Dartez, a former member, said.

Dartez picked the fitness club because the business watches her kids while she works out. Child care isn’t a perk many gyms have.

However, she said her trust in them is gone after learning a toddler was allegedly violated by the employee. She doesn’t know his position but recalls seeing him around the club.

“I never would have thought this would have happened in the first place and never would have thought they would have handled it the way they’ve handled it,” Dartez said.

Dartez was notified by email on Sunday, but according to that email, the alleged incident happened on March 21.

The email said that management reviewed video footage at the time and interviewed witnesses but found no evidence of misconduct.

It took almost a month for the allegations to reach the ears of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Brvenik on an indecency with a child charge on April 29, something that was never mentioned in the email.

“That doesn’t sit right with me,” an employee who allegedly reported the incident to the sheriff’s office said.

The employee said he was indefinitely suspended.

There were members ABC13 spoke to in the parking lot who had no idea this was happening. Others showed up to sever ties with the club.

“I just don’t want to be a member of somewhere that allows that to go on, and I don’t think they took the right steps, honestly,” Brandy Foster said.

Dartez said it will be a tough conversation with her four kids.

“They are going to be devastated when I tell them we won’t be returning to the gym this summer,” Dartez said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brvenik has since been released on a $75,000 bond.

FBCSO had yet to provide other details, including what alleged act set off the investigation and the alleged victim’s age.

They reported that the probable cause for the arrest didn’t come from video footage.

Additionally, no one at Villa Sport had publicly spoken about the arrest or Brvenik’s employment status.

According to the club’s website, Villa Sport offers child care for kids from 6 weeks to 12 years old.

