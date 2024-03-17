Security Guards Open Fire at Woman Following Parking Dispute at Houston Zoo

An altercation over a parking spot at the Houston Zoo escalated into a harrowing incident on Friday afternoon, as at least two security guards discharged their firearms at a woman who allegedly assaulted a man during the dispute.

According to the Houston Police Department, the alarming incident unfolded around 2:15 p.m. at 6100 Hermann Park Drive, prompting initial reports of a firearm discharge which swiftly escalated into a shooting.

Details provided by law enforcement suggest that following the altercation, the woman attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle with children onboard. In the chaos, the car reportedly struck one of the security officers, prompting the guards to open fire, striking the woman multiple times.

Emergency services rushed the injured woman to the hospital, although the extent of her injuries remains undisclosed at present. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone else, particularly the children in the vehicle, sustained injuries during the altercation.

Houston Police Department has assured the public that the scene is secure and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety. However, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, as authorities work to ascertain the events leading up to the altercation and subsequent shooting.

Further updates regarding the incident and the condition of the individuals involved are anticipated as the investigation progresses.