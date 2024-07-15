Secret Service director announces changes for Trump security detail

The U.S. Secret Service has added additional security to former President Donald Trump’s detail ahead of the Republican National Convention, the agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle, said in a statement on Monday.

“In addition to the additional security enhancements we provided former President Trump’s detail in June, we have also implemented changes to his security detail since Saturday to ensure his continued protection for the convention and the remainder of the campaign,” Cheatle said.

The former president will have additional tactical officers, including SWAT, added to his detail, along with other updates, a law enforcement source told ABC News.